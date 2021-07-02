Poll: Americans More Likely to Choose Meat Alternatives July 2, 2021

Lansing State Journal:

EAST LANSING — A subtle revolution is taking place in Foods For Living’s frozen food section.Meat alternatives are creeping in.

Plant-based meat has surged in popularity at the East Lansing grocery store over the last few years, frozen and dairy section manager Ben Green said.

“A lot are just coming online,” he said. “It’s almost like every other week I see something I didn’t know existed.”

The uptick in plant-based meat sales at Foods For Living is no anomaly. Americans, particularly younger ones, are embracing artificial meat.

Roughly 41% of Americans said they were likely to buy foods that look and taste like meat but are produced artificially, according to the 2021 Michigan State University Food Literacy and Engagement poll. In 2018, only 33% of people said they were likely to buy it.

Pollsters have surveyed Americans twice a year since 2017 to learn about their understanding of and relationship to the food system. Previous surveys have shown older Americans are more conscious of food waste and lots of people put some stock in terms like “natural” or “clean,” which are relatively meaningless on food labels.”

These are big issues that impact us, in terms of what we eat and how we make choices in the market and what we think is acceptable and healthy and nutritious for our families,” said Sheril Kirshenbaum, co-director of the biannual poll. “We’re not really very aware of where our food comes from and how it was produced and finds its way to our plate.”

The survey’s latest round honed in on respondents’ understanding of the relationship between food and climate change — or lack of understanding, in some cases. Fewer than half of people surveyed realized eating more plant-based foods reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, plant-based foods are getting meatier, as companies craft ingredients that mimic the texture, taste and appearance of the real thing.

Green has a front-row seat to the veggie burger glow-up from his post at Foods For Living.

Years ago, a vegetarian burger was a simple concoction of plants like beans, soy, potatoes and cauliflower smooshed together into a patty. They might grill like a burger, but there’s no masking the bean.

Those veggie burgers are still around, but now are joined by a new version made of plant-based “meat” that resembles the beef it’s designed to replace.

“Those really are a product of lab innovation,” Green said. “It’s crazy how much goes into these, where you put one on the grill and it bleeds like a burger. It smells like a burger.”

But be careful what you call it, cautioned Ernie Birchmeier, Michigan Farm Bureau livestock and dairy specialist. He said it’s a misnomer to label food as “plant-based meat,” arguing meat comes from animals only. The term “plant-based protein” would be fine, he said.

“Isn’t it great that we have choices and we have food diversity in this country?” he said. “But let’s market those products based on their own merits rather than try to utilize someone else’s label, if you will, to [boost] your product.”

Michigan’s agriculture sector is not threatened by plant-based burgers, he said. Two of the state’s major commodity crops, corn and soybeans, are used in many meat alternatives.

“I don’t believe we’ll see much disruption,” Birchmeier said. “We’ve seen different food movements over the years and they’re gradual.”

Cell-cultured meats are less familiar — they’re not yet on the market in the U.S. or most countries.Also known as lab-grown meat, slaughter-free meat or synthetic meat, the productis grown using cells from a real animal.

“It’s really interesting,” Kirshenbaum said. “There’s seafood companies doing this, beef companies, chicken, pork. They’re all in the works.”

Lab-grown meat could assuage concerns for people who have ethical objections to eating meat and would cut down on the amount of land required to raise livestock.

The 2019 poll found 35% of Americans are likely to buy it when they can.

“Meat isn’t going anywhere,” Kirshenbaum said. “There are more and more options available as a substitute from different places for people looking for it.”

For now, plants posing as meat is a primary option.

And it’s pretty good, Green said.

Green, a vegetarian himself, has tried lots of the plant-based meat alternatives sold at Foods for Living. Anyone new to the products might be surprised at the first bite.

“Anybody who is a meat eater who has never dipped their toes into the world of simulated meat would be surprised, pleasantly so,” he said. “We have a lot of meat eaters here [at the store] who will often choose to go with a plant-based option just because it satisfies them and they find it delicious.”