Nothing to See Here, Move Along July 2, 2021

Holy shit an underwater gas line burst at an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico, and part of the ocean caught fire.



pic.twitter.com/5hKc1bAAAY — Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) July 2, 2021

This is fine….

Reuters:

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) – A fire at an underwater pipeline connecting a platform operated by Mexican state oil firm Pemex at the Ku Maloob Zaap oil development has been brought under control, four sources said, after video footage showed flames shooting from the waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico.

No injuries or major impact on production were reported following the early-morning fire at the offshore complex, said the sources, from shipping companies in the area and Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Ku Maloob Zaap is one Pemex’s most productive projects, accounting for more than 40% of its 1.68 million barrels of daily crude production. The development was producing 726,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude at the moment of the incident, according to an incident report shared by one of the sources.

“The turbomachinery of Ku Maloob Zaap’s active production facilities were affected by an electrical storm and heavy rains,” the report said.

🚨 Sobre el incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México, en la Sonda de Campeche, a unos metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)



Tres barcos han apoyado para sofocar las llamas pic.twitter.com/thIOl8PLQo — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021