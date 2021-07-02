Nothing to See Here, Move Along

July 2, 2021

This is fine….

Reuters:

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) – A fire at an underwater pipeline connecting a platform operated by Mexican state oil firm Pemex at the Ku Maloob Zaap oil development has been brought under control, four sources said, after video footage showed flames shooting from the waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico.

No injuries or major impact on production were reported following the early-morning fire at the offshore complex, said the sources, from shipping companies in the area and Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Ku Maloob Zaap is one Pemex’s most productive projects, accounting for more than 40% of its 1.68 million barrels of daily crude production. The development was producing 726,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude at the moment of the incident, according to an incident report shared by one of the sources.

“The turbomachinery of Ku Maloob Zaap’s active production facilities were affected by an electrical storm and heavy rains,” the report said.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: