Greta Thunberg Breathing Fire at Summit Meeting July 2, 2021

"Let’s be clear — what you are doing is not about climate action or responding to an emergency. It never was. This is communication tactics disguised as politics."



Yesterday I adressed the #AustrianWorldSummit along with Angela Merkel, António Guterres, Alok Sharma and others. pic.twitter.com/vuD4T0vjfd — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 2, 2021

Greta Thunberg proves a prickly dinner guest.

Austrian World Summit:

HEALTHY PLANET – HEALTHY PEOPLE is the motto of the fifth AUSTRIAN WORLD SUMMIT, which will take place on July 1st at the Spanish Riding School in Vienna. Guests from all over the world will discuss current climate issues with host Arnold Schwarzenegger: ” I am excited to team up with President Van der Bellen and Chancellor Kurz once again for the Austrian World Summit. Join us, and countless other climate action heroes from around the world, in Vienna on July 1st for our 5th annual event where we will celebrate America’s re-entry into the Paris Agreement and continue the crusade for a healthy planet and healthy people. Together we can terminate pollution and create some real climate action.”

For all of you who can´t join us in person, but still want to be part of the action and the intensive networking going on all around the conference, we have added a new feature this year: A special online tool in which you can not only watch the Livestream of the AUSTRIAN WORLD SUMMIT, but also connect with up to 1200 other participants from around the globe virtually.

You can chat with the other participants in an open chat forum about what is happening on stage or hold bilateral online meetings as well as group meetings. In the afternoon, there will also be a moderated discussion round via the chat.