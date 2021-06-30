Canadian Heat Wave a Historic Shocker June 30, 2021

I didn't think it was possible, not in my lifetime anyway.



+49.6°C in Canada 🇨🇦 That is 121°F!



This is the story of the Canadian heat record that was crushed on 3 consecutive days by an unfathomable margin of +4.6°C (+8°F).



This moment will be talked about for centuries. pic.twitter.com/Ogkn5KQKBM — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) June 30, 2021

Axios:

The big picture: The regional sales are small compared to the surge of global cooling equipment needed in the years ahead, in industrialized countries but especially the developing world.

It’s a matter of life or death as some regions see heat and humidity extremes that will teeter on the edge of what humans can survive.

Yes, but: Inefficient air conditioners use a lot of energy. Especially in places where electricity doesn’t come from clean sources, it’ll be a challenge to deal with the heat caused by global warming without adding even more greenhouse gas emissions.

By the numbers: Roughly 2 billion air conditioning units are in operation worldwide, per a 2020 International Energy Agency (IEA) report. The global number of units installed could rise by two-thirds by 2030, per IEA.

35% of the world’s population lives in countries where the average temperature is 77°F — extremes can vastly exceed this — and only 10% of that group own air conditioners.

A 2017 study in Nature Climate Change found that 30% of the world’s population is currently exposed to climatic conditions exceeding a deadly threshold for at least 20 days a year.

By 2100, this percentage is projected to increase to about 48% even under a scenario with drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, or about 74% with growing emissions.

Threat level: The group Sustainable Energy for All estimates there are 1.1 billion people among the rural and urban poor at “high risk” from lack of cooling across 54 “high impact” nations.

Stunning breakout far above all previously measured values to set a new national temperature record for Canada of 49.6 °C (121 °F).



This heatwave has reached further above historical means than any other summer heatwave previously recorded anywhere in North America. pic.twitter.com/aNURI7W8Yh — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) June 30, 2021