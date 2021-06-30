Canadian Heat Wave a Historic Shocker

June 30, 2021

Axios:

The big picture: The regional sales are small compared to the surge of global cooling equipment needed in the years ahead, in industrialized countries but especially the developing world.

Yes, but: Inefficient air conditioners use a lot of energy. Especially in places where electricity doesn’t come from clean sources, it’ll be a challenge to deal with the heat caused by global warming without adding even more greenhouse gas emissions.

By the numbers: Roughly 2 billion air conditioning units are in operation worldwide, per a 2020 International Energy Agency (IEA) report. The global number of units installed could rise by two-thirds by 2030, per IEA. 

  • 35% of the world’s population lives in countries where the average temperature is 77°F — extremes can vastly exceed this — and only 10% of that group own air conditioners.
  • A 2017 study in Nature Climate Change found that 30% of the world’s population is currently exposed to climatic conditions exceeding a deadly threshold for at least 20 days a year. 
  • By 2100, this percentage is projected to increase to about 48% even under a scenario with drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, or about 74% with growing emissions.

Threat level: The group Sustainable Energy for All estimates there are 1.1 billion people among the rural and urban poor at “high risk” from lack of cooling across 54 “high impact” nations.

One Response to “Canadian Heat Wave a Historic Shocker”

  1. John Oneill Says:

    June 30, 2021 at 7:36 am

    Besides the coal plants still powering most air conditioning units in China and India, the gases they use are still fairly potent GHGs, even if the ozone depleting ones are being phased out. More units will mean more leaks – and more manufacturers tempted to take shortcuts, if not policed properly, or if cheaper clean substitutes aren’t found.

