After Heat, Fire

with Peter Sinclair
One of the most insane pyroconvective events witnessed during the satellite era is currently occurring across British Columbia.The Sparks Lake Wildfire and McKay Creek Wildfire are producing fire-generated severe thunderstorms resulting in frequent lightning and strong winds. pic.twitter.com/WuBnikXH63— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) July 1, 2021
BREAKING: an evacuation order for Lytton, B.C. the town that broken all-time Canadian heat records 3 days in a row . A wildfire that started this afternoon now threatening structures. All residents are being told to get out NOW @weathernetwork ##bcfires— Jaclyn Whittal (@jwhittalTWN) July 1, 2021
Here is a satellite loop of a pyro cumulus cloud over the #LavaFire . This cloud reached up to 38000 feet based off of data from our radar KMAX. pic.twitter.com/wPvncFItGB— NWS Medford (@NWSMedford) July 1, 2021
