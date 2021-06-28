Northwest Heat: The Impossible Becomes Inevitable

with Peter Sinclair
“Climate change is making the impossible, not only possible, but probable”! @CoveringClimate https://t.co/UfKmb78Di6— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 28, 2021
In case you're wondering why we're canceling service for the day, here's what the heat is doing to our power cables. pic.twitter.com/EqbKUgCJ3K— Portland Streetcar (@PDXStreetcar) June 27, 2021
Right now it’s 102 degrees in the town of Glacier, WA. The town of G-L-A-C-I-E-R … pic.twitter.com/nhZ1PUQAhN— Jason Mark (@jasondovemark) June 27, 2021
A statement without presumptions. If grandma is living alone during extreme heat, check up on her! Preferably in person, as a call will get the response ‘don’t worry about me dear’. Meanwhile the AC is frugally low or off, and the concept of necessary hydration has never been an issue. Spread the word.
