Infrastructure Two-Track puts GOP in “Challenging position” June 25, 2021

McConnell says the two track approach on infrastructure puts Republicans in a very difficult position because of the 2017 tax bill pic.twitter.com/3GXRUdLcnD — Acyn (@Acyn) June 24, 2021

A lot of hand-wringing about the infrastructure compromise, ignoring the “Two-Track” approach that Dems ae pushing.

How are Dems doing on Infrastructure bill? Ask Mitch.

On Fox News Thursday, following the announcement from the White House that they had reached a bipartisan deal on infrastructure but would be continuing with a reconciliation process that could let Democrats pass additional measures on a party-line vote, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) expressed his worry that Republicans are in a “very, very challenging” place. The fundamental problem is that for all the GOP’s efforts to secure agreements like protecting their 2017 tax cuts, there is little to stop Democrats from just putting the measures they don’t want in the reconciliation bill anyway — and indeed may be even more likely to do so if Republicans tank the bipartisan deal. But, McConnell noted, Democrats could just do that anyway even if the deal passes. “It puts all of us Republicans who think the 2017 tax bill was the key to America’s economic success as of February 2020 in the position of, if we cooperate with them in passing the infrastructure bill, all the Democrats have to line up and fracture the 2017 tax bill, raising taxes on individuals, on estates, on companies, and the rest,” said McConnell. “It puts us in a very, very challenging position. So I would say we need to keep talking here, because I think the bill, is going to have to have Republican support.”

If these guys are unhappy, I’m happy.

In an interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-Sc) late Thursday night, the senior Republican had a meltdown upon hearing five of his Republican colleagues in the Senate had agreed with Democrats on an infrastructure bill that was tied to reconciliation.

According to the report, Graham dropped an F-bomb upon hearing the news saying he wants nothing to do with it. Previously Graham had been supportive in principle on an infrastructure bill that put American back to work, but was reportedly appalled when he heard about President Joe Biden’s comments after the announcements. Politico Playbook is reporting, “After hearing what Biden said about linking the small bipartisan bill to the big reconciliation bill, Graham told us … he’s out.” “If he’s gonna tie them together, he can forget it!” Graham reportedly ranted. “I’m not doing that. That’s extortion! I’m not going to do that. The Dems are being told you can’t get your bipartisan work product passed unless you sign on to what the left wants, and I’m not playing that game.” According to the South Carolina Republican, he was unaware of how much his colleagues conceded until Politico relayed Biden’s comments to him — and he proceeded to blow up. “Most Republicans could not have known that,” he insisted. “There’s no way. You look like a f*cking idiot now. I don’t mind bipartisanship, but I’m not going to do a suicide mission.”

It is an attempt for the president to have it both ways — compromising with Republicans in pursuit of a bold and progressive agenda — just as he promised Democratic voters he would during the 2020 primary campaign. He has negotiated a dealthat satisfies moderates, while promising liberals that the agreement will not become law unless his party’s moderates also supply votes for a far more expensive companion plan.

At its core, it is a risk. Mr. Biden’s two-track strategy could easily collapse before any infrastructure bills get to his desk, leaving him empty-handed on his top domestic priority.

But White House officials also believe it was the only route for the president to secure trillions of dollars in new spending to fight climate change, increase worker pay, expand education and carry out scores of other initiatives — and that Mr. Biden is now better positioned than ever to achieve that goal.