Infrastructure, Climate Plan Could be Gelling
June 25, 2021
Could it be that people are underestimating Joe Biden?
with Peter Sinclair
June 25, 2021 at 9:49 pm
Or could it be that people don’t appreciate how conservative and devious Biden and the other oligarchic Democrats are?
The bill takes a big chunk of infrastructure and engages in that great reactionary wet dream, privatization.
https://prospect.org/politics/bipartisan-senate-infrastructure-plan-privatization-asset-recycling/
It’s not nearly enough to avoid climate catastrophe. As long as the corporate gray Democrats refuse to do what they need to win fast enough, they’ll continue to win too slowly, which as Bill McKibben says, is the same as losing. (At least until they lose again.) They need to declare a climate and democracy emergency, ditch the filibuster, pack the court(s), push statehood for DC and territories, get rid of gerrymandering and voter suppression and void all legislatures filled by them. They need to get the loyalty of their base by passing other elements of the Green New Deal—universal health care, free education, national living wage or universal basic income, dramatically higher taxes on corporations and the rich.
and start passing the bills we need to survive the next century by moving a big enough Green New Deal to matter.