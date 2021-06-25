Heatwave Bears Down as Drought Bores in

June 25, 2021

Climate twitter is doom posting on an onrushing climate-fueled freight train of a heat wave.

  1. redskylite Says:

    June 26, 2021 at 3:16 am

    As, under climate change, droughts become commonplace in some regions that were traditionally well-endowed with rain and water resource, does Tel Aviv University offer some hope of future relief.
    ========================================
    “Care for A Glass of Tel Aviv Air?

    The constantly growing global shortage of clean drinking water requires thinking outside the box – and developing new technologies for producing potable water. The Earth’s atmosphere is a vast and renewable source of water, which may be an alternative drinking water resource. Our atmosphere contains billions of tons of water, 98% of which is in a gaseous state – that is, water vapor.”

    https://english.tau.ac.il/news/glass-of-tlv

    Reply

