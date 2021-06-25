Heatwave Bears Down as Drought Bores in
June 25, 2021
Climate twitter is doom posting on an onrushing climate-fueled freight train of a heat wave.
with Peter Sinclair
June 26, 2021 at 3:16 am
As, under climate change, droughts become commonplace in some regions that were traditionally well-endowed with rain and water resource, does Tel Aviv University offer some hope of future relief.
“Care for A Glass of Tel Aviv Air?
The constantly growing global shortage of clean drinking water requires thinking outside the box – and developing new technologies for producing potable water. The Earth’s atmosphere is a vast and renewable source of water, which may be an alternative drinking water resource. Our atmosphere contains billions of tons of water, 98% of which is in a gaseous state – that is, water vapor.”
