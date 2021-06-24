As Heat Slams West, Rain on Greenland Ice Sheet

with Peter Sinclair
OMG it's raining high on the southern Greenland ice sheet!🌧️ … and just as we established new #GEUS #GCNet climate stations, each with 'rainy day' sensors. pic.twitter.com/TyLP8nM8NA— Prof. Jason Box (@climate_ice) June 24, 2021
OMG it's raining high on the southern Greenland ice sheet!🌧️ … and just as we established new #GEUS #GCNet climate stations, each with 'rainy day' sensors. pic.twitter.com/TyLP8nM8NA
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,710 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!