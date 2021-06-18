Golf in the Era of Mega-Drought June 18, 2021

Below – the contradiction between climate change, heat waves, and golf courses in the southwest.

Above, George Carlin addresses his beef with golf, starting at 2:34 if you’re in a hurry.

AZCentral.com:

Managers of some Arizona golf courses are fighting a plan that would cut water use at a time when the state is being forced to confront shrinking water supplies. A group representing golf courses has been pushing back against a proposal by state officials that would reduce overall water use on courses, instead offering a plan that would entail less conservation. Opposition to the state’s proposal for golf courses has emerged over the past several months, aired in sometimes-tense virtual meetings where representatives of courses have said they understand the need to conserve but are concerned the proposed reductions in water allotments would damage their businesses. The latest proposal by the Arizona Department of Water Resources would require Phoenix-area golf courses that use groundwater to reduce their total combined water use by 3.1% compared to current allotments under a previous plan.

Representatives of a newly formed group called the Arizona Alliance for Golf opposed those reductions and offered a counterproposal that, based on the state’s analysis, would decrease water use on courses that pump groundwater by 1.8%. The group’s attempts to assert its position have included repeated meetings with state officials, the launch of a new website urging people to “speak up for Arizona golf,” and emails seeking to recruit more members to “have a united voice” and “protect our game.” The group also welcomed Gov. Doug Ducey as their featured speaker at a kick-off event in April. The resistance from the golf industry has surfaced as Arizona’s water outlook has grown increasingly complicated, with a shortage looming on the Colorado Riverand groundwater declining in many areas beneath growing cities and suburbs.

The disagreement shows that even a modest plan for using less water can generate considerable opposition from some in the golf business, and it also indicates state water regulators may continue to grapple with resistance — even in the face of severe drought and the effects of climate change — as they seek to implement requirements of the 1980 law that regulates groundwater in parts of Arizona. “I’m astounded that we are 40 years into the Groundwater Management Act and we are still arguing about whether the department can, in fact, impose minor conservation requirements on golf courses,” said Kathleen Ferris, a water researcher and lawyer who previously headed the state Department of Water Resources. Ferris said she understands that a number of golf courses aren’t fighting the water-saving proposal and are “really trying to figure out what it is DWR needs them to do and how they can comply with reductions in their water use.” “I’m astounded that we are 40 years into the Groundwater Management Act and we are still arguing about whether the department can, in fact, impose minor conservation requirements on golf courses,” said Kathleen Ferris, a water researcher and lawyer who previously headed the state Department of Water Resources. Ferris said she understands that a number of golf courses aren’t fighting the water-saving proposal and are “really trying to figure out what it is DWR needs them to do and how they can comply with reductions in their water use.”

Fortunately, there is hope.

NPD:

What happened to create this reversal of fortune? The golf Industry failed to attract Millennials to the game. The National Golf Foundation reported that there were 400,000 fewer golfers in 2013, with 200,000 of the decline coming from Millennials. Since Millennials represent 25 percent of the nation’s population, this decline is devastating to the sport. So, why don’t Millennials play golf? Millennials value ease, speed, and efficiency in their endeavors. Raised on the internet, “instant gratification” is the expectation. Over four hours of essentially doing the same thing over and over is against the idea of speed and efficiency. They are also the most inclusive generation. Millennials want to share their experiences with as many friends as possible. Golf says, “all of you can play, as long as it no more than four. Boomers, on the other hand, value exclusiveness. The idea of paying to have the privilege of exclusive membership to play golf is counter to Millennial values. Millennials are the most diverse generation ever, and they have embraced diversity like no other generation. The lack of diversity at Augusta National, the crown jewel of the sport, is just one example of how golf does not qualify as diverse. Mark King, former President of Taylor Made/Adidas Golf cited the lack of “minorities playing, women coming into the game” as reasons for golf’s decline. Millennials’ most important crusade is the environment. Golf is not green. Many courses smell like a chemical factory. Courses require tremendous amounts of water to stay in shape.