Early UAP Sightings: Woody Guthrie – Ezekiel Saw the Wheel

June 18, 2021

Was actually searching for another version of this song, by a 70s era artist, I think Bryan Bower was his name. Let me know if anyone has a link to that.
Stumbled across several versions, including this pretty nice one by Woody Guthrie.

The song references a Biblical verse from Ezekiel, frequently mentioned as being evidence of ancient sightings of UFOs, or in current vernacular, UAPs. Not sure the Prophet’s description fits exactly, seems more to me like evidence of some kind of Hebrew homebrew psychedelic.

No Biblical analog to the Tic Tac phenomena of recent note, so far as I know.

Below, a couple other worthy renditions.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Responses to “Early UAP Sightings: Woody Guthrie – Ezekiel Saw the Wheel”

  1. Admin Says:

    June 18, 2021 at 10:35 am

    Brian Bowers and Claudia Schmidt:
    [audio src="https://archives.nmu.edu/beaumier/BrianBowersClaudiaSchmidt.EzekielWhe.mp3" /]

    Bowers the world’s best autoharp master

