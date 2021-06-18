Canoo Makes Strong Entry in the EV Truck Battle

We’ve seen the Tesla Cybertruck, the Rivian, and the Ford F-150.

Now here’s another player that is getting enough attention, and funding, that they are building a new plant in Oklahoma.

Business Facilities:

After considering multiple states, electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo has decided to create more than 2,000 jobs and build its first mega microfactory on a 400-acre site at the MidAmerica Industrial Park located near Tulsa, OK. Canoo Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila made the announcement at the company’s inaugural investor relations day at Texas Motor Speedway, where he praised Governor Kevin Stitt for his focus on innovation to diversify the state’s economy and Oklahoma’s business-friendly policies.

“We ran a multi-state competition and invested millions of dollars to find the right manufacturing facility,” said Aquila. “Oklahoma was a head and shoulders above the other contenders because of its leadership, energy forward initiatives, strategic location and the hardworking ethic of its people. We would like to congratulate Governor Stitt and his team who competed to have Canoo in their state – and we pledge our commitment to bring more clean energy to the great State. Our investment in this manufacturing and technology center means we will deliver vehicles faster at scale – and fulfill our mission to bring affordable, purpose–built EVs to Everyone. We’re proud to be American made and to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Oklahoma.”