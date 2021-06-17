Low Lake Levels Hamper Firefighters in Arizona

June 17, 2021

“..the lake can hold a capacity of 19,500 acre feet. Right now, it’s at 50 acre feet.”

This week’s drought map from NOAA now updated:

  1. dumboldguy Says:

    June 17, 2021 at 10:12 am

    Is the drought also “hampering” crop and cattle growers?. And before long shower takers and toilet flushers? Another sign of the beginning of the end?

    • greenman3610 Says:

      June 17, 2021 at 10:46 am

      I fear for a real train-wreck across water and power systems this summer in the west.

      • dumboldguy Says:

        June 17, 2021 at 12:08 pm

        You’re not alone. My son lives in Crested Butte CO and folks out there are really concerned. I have been to all parts of CO and cannot imagine a temperature of 106 degrees in Grand Junction.

