Low Lake Levels Hamper Firefighters in Arizona
June 17, 2021
“..the lake can hold a capacity of 19,500 acre feet. Right now, it’s at 50 acre feet.”
This week’s drought map from NOAA now updated:
with Peter Sinclair
June 17, 2021 at 10:12 am
Is the drought also “hampering” crop and cattle growers?. And before long shower takers and toilet flushers? Another sign of the beginning of the end?
June 17, 2021 at 10:46 am
I fear for a real train-wreck across water and power systems this summer in the west.
June 17, 2021 at 12:08 pm
You’re not alone. My son lives in Crested Butte CO and folks out there are really concerned. I have been to all parts of CO and cannot imagine a temperature of 106 degrees in Grand Junction.