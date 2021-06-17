Aussie Lawmaker Parodies PM Morrison’s “This is Coal” Moment

Current Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison had a viral moment in 2017, when, in the midst of a climate-fueled heat wave, the then-Treasurer held up a lump of coal in parliament to ridicule (he thought) his science-literate colleagues.

Guardian:

There is no way you can write the sentence, “The treasurer of Australia, Scott Morrison, came to question time with a lump of coal on Thursday,” and have that sentence seem anything other than the ravings of a psychedelic trip, so let’s just say it and be done with it.

Scott Morrison brought coal into the House of Representatives. A nice big hunk of black coal, kindly supplied by the Minerals Council of Australia.

“This is coal,” the treasurer said triumphantly, brandishing the trophy as if he’d just stumbled across an exotic species previously thought to be extinct.

“Don’t be afraid,” he said, soothingly, “don’t be scared.”

No one was afraid, or scared. People were just confused. What was this fresh idiocy?

Journalists sitting above the fray blinked, as if this might have been a mirage. I’m still not entirely convinced it wasn’t: a cabinet minister – the treasurer, no less – with a lump of coal, in the people’s house in 2017.

The coal was passed from hand to hand, or some hands, anyway. Some pointedly declined to touch the lump, which, to be frank, didn’t look that appealing.