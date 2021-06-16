Florida Power Leaving Coal for Solar, Hydrogen

Florida Power and Light making the no-brainer move from coal to solar.

Interestingly, according to this CNBC report above, a Hydrogen component is in the works starting soon.

WPTV-West Palm Beach:

FPL will be replacing it with a $100 million new solar energy plant.

The company has replaced old oil-burning plants, such as the one at Port Everglades, with natural gas plants. FPL is also investing heavily in solar power.

“We’re able to actually lower customer bills, because coal plants are just expensive to operate, and we’re able to, obviously, clean up the environment because coal plants produce, unfortunately, emissions, and we’re going to be replacing it with a solar facility that produces zero emissions and uses no water,” FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy said.