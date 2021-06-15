Texans Told to Temper Temperatures as Gas Plants Fail June 15, 2021

ERCOT: “All of the thermal generators (mostly gas) went offline due to a mechanical failure or the need for repairs.”

Austin Mayor Steve Adler attacked his state’s governor on Tuesday, writing on Twitter that Governor Greg Abbott is more interested in business than the needs of the people when it comes to power outages.

The mayor wrote about Abbott “boasting about Texas being good for business” before declaring that “[ma]ybe when a corporation tells the governor that an unreliable power grid is bad for business, he’ll finally listen. He doesn’t seem to care about whether it’s bad for people.”

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the organization that operates 90 percent of the state’s power to around 25 million, released an alert on Monday urging Texans to conserve energy due to many forced generation outages.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was blasted by many Texas residents on Tuesday after he hyped up a new culture war stunt during a time when residents of the state are staring at the prospects of more blackouts. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s electric grid, urged Texans on Monday to conserve energy to avoid a fresh wave of blackouts in the state. Despite this, Abbott on Tuesday was more focused on pushing symbolic resolutions asserting Texas’s “sovereignty” in all powers not directly allotted to the federal government in the United States Constitution. “I just signed a Resolution asserting Texas sovereignty under the 10th Amendment over all powers not granted to the federal government by the US Constitution,” Abbott wrote on Twitter. “The Resolution officially notifies the President & Congress to cease acts of encroaching upon the powers of states.”

