“Baseload” is “the Least Useful Power”: Josh Pearce PhD on Distributed Energy

with Peter Sinclair
This is an awesome presentation.
The same idea, that “baseload is a shortcut for engineers who can’t think dynamically”, was similar in the early days of robotics. In those days, engineers didn’t want to do a lot of computation, primarily because they did not know how. So the arms of early Puma robots were massive compared to anything they expected to lift. Why? Because the engineers designing the control laws and loops for the robots did not want to have to solve, in real time, the nonlinear sensing of the mass and moments of inertia of the thing they were picking up. If they made the arm so more massive, they could ignore the physical characteristics of the item they were maneuvering.
That kind of thinking no longer works for robots.
That kind of thinking no longer works for rocketry, especially if you want to make boosters that are recoverable and land.
And that kind of thinking no longer works for the energy grid.
Apparently, “strong currents” engineers, to borrow a term from the work of Norbert Wiener, aren’t versed in ideas and methods of control theory. (Specifically, it’s Starkstromtechnik versus Schachstromtechnik.) Now, the strong are subject to the weak, and that’s good. Nietzsche would not approve but, then, what did he really know about anything?
June 10, 2021 at 12:37 pm
