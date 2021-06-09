“Climategate” to be BBC Drama

Mother Jones:

In hindsight, the Climategate hack, clearly timed to disrupt the Copenhagen negotiations, looks like a precursor to the hack that helped shape the outcome of the 2016 election. That’s how John Podesta, the Clinton campaign chairman whose stolen emails were posted on WikiLeaks in the final weeks of the campaign, sees it. The parallels go beyond the hacks themselves. “I think it was the intentionality of influencing the public debate,” he says.

“Climategate”, the 2009 email hack, to me, and a lot of other well placed observers, appears to have been a warm up for the e-mail fiasco perpetrated by Russia in the 2016 election attack.



It’s part of history now, and with the sad benefit of hindsight, we can see that it worked to prevent meaningful climate action for a decade.

BBC may now make it a drama – the villains now crystal clear, suspect this won’t be the last cinema take we’ll see.

Eastern Daily Press (UK):

The UEA ‘Climategate’ computer hacking scandal is set to be made into a BBC thriller partly filmed in Norfolk.

The Trick will tell the story of how Professor Philip Jones, director of climate research at the University of East Anglia, found himself at the eye of an international media storm after leaked emails which suggested climate change researchers had exaggerated claims about the severity of global warming.

Hackers stole thousands of emails and documents in 2009 putting Norfolk at the heart of a global scientific scandal.

It led to Norwich scientists receiving death threats and one of the most rigorous scrutiny processes in UK academic history that ultimately found the research to be watertight.

The new film will chart the unjustified persecution of Prof Jones, to be played by Line of Duty and The Crown star Jason Watkins, and the fierce support as he fights to exonerate himself of his wife Ruth, to be played by Victoria Hamilton.

The cast also includes George MacKay, Jerome Flynn, Adrian Edmondson, Aneirin Hughes, Tara Divina and David Calder.