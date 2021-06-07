Wind Turbines Help make Rural Schools “the Community’s Center” June 7, 2021

Now that we can begin to come out of our hidey-holes, I am continuing to interview local officials in wind-turbine areas on the impacts and benefits of clean energy.

I spent last summer documenting the construction at the nearby Isabella Wind site, largest in Michigan so far, and not long ago caught up with the Superintendent of Schools in Beal City, nestled among a concentration of brand new turbines.

Below, a checklist of benefits that schools in Michigan and Ohio have been seeing.