Emergency: Berardelli on the Western Drought

with Peter Sinclair
It’s not often you here me say these words on air, but if ever there was a time to invoke the term, it’s now. “This is a climate emergency”. @CoveringClimate @ClimateCentral @jeffnesbit @mmfa https://t.co/GQI1Y6QyEx— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 7, 2021
It’s not often you here me say these words on air, but if ever there was a time to invoke the term, it’s now. “This is a climate emergency”. @CoveringClimate @ClimateCentral @jeffnesbit @mmfa https://t.co/GQI1Y6QyEx
The crack by the newscaster after the climate report, “I feel parched just talking about it,” is a formulaic non-response, unserious, quick dissociation/denial. “I’m so relieved that report is over, aren’t you?”
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,717 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
June 7, 2021 at 4:41 pm
The crack by the newscaster after the climate report, “I feel parched just talking about it,” is a formulaic non-response, unserious, quick dissociation/denial. “I’m so relieved that report is over, aren’t you?”