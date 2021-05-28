Ford Says “Me Too” – But is it Enough?

May 28, 2021

Above, Ford advert appropriates the hyper-loop, heavily identified with Elon Musk and Tesla, in their messaging.

Last week Ford rolled out the new F-150 pickup EV.

This week, the Auto major announced aggressive targets for EVs – 40 percent of sales by 2030.
Total acknowledgement of the ongoing light speed shift – but is it enough?

Advance orders of the F-150 are over 70,000 as of May 26, a week after the announcement. Orders for the Tesla Cybertruck passed a million this week.

