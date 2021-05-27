Spotted: Amazon Testing Electric Delivery Van

May 27, 2021

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Spotted: Amazon Testing Electric Delivery Van”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    May 27, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    He spent a lot of time commenting on the [absence of the] self-drive feature, but my first thought was of the big jump from ICE. These vans spend a lot of time in idling in traffic, idling at intersections and definitely idling at the curb.

    Even with self-drive, you still need a human to schlep the packages up and down walks, so they’re not saving much on human labor. Besides which, delivery vans naturally (and generally acceptably) short-term park in a lot of “naughty” places (along colored curbs, across my driveway, close to corners and by fire hydrants), much of which requires human judgment.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: