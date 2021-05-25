New Video: Climate Action is our Moon Shot
May 25, 2021
On this day, 60 years ago, May 25, 1961, John Kennedy challenged America to put a man on the moon before the end of that decade.
Though the technologies needed to achieve that goal had only been envisioned, not yet built, bold expert engineers thought the goal was within reach, and that the alternative, of ceding Cold War technological supremacy to the Soviet Union, was not acceptable.
Similarly today, President Biden has set goals for climate action that some feel are too optimistic. In our case the technologies needed are fully available already, with more improvements sure to come.
May 25, 2021 at 9:01 am
Fabulous man, JFK. He certainly knew where his towel was.
May 25, 2021 at 4:52 pm
Honestly, the message here is a bit schizo. Seba’s message (and other techno-utopians) is that change is inevitable and imminent regardless of governmental policy. JFK’s message was that governmental policy wasn’t just important for change – it was essential.
So, which is it?
Renewable energy faces several hurdles: 1) its nature as an energy source (is one form of electricity better in substance than another?) and 2) extreme pushback from highly vested and powerful interests.
The car, cell phone, digital cameras, you name it, were all inherently far superior to what they replaced – not a little superior, they were leagues above what they replaced. Someone getting power from a wind turbine has no idea of the difference between getting it from that or a natural gas plant. The incentive of superiority (besides fighting climate change, which capitalistic companies largely ignore) for buying that new product (like the car vs. the horse) doesn’t exist. So, it all (and largely only) comes down to price and how industry reacts to it. It’s bound to be a slower and more incremental process than other s-curve technologies.
Additionally, there are real technical problems in adapting a grid and its reliability to that new power source. All of that takes time. It won’t be a smooth s-curve.
On the governmental policy front, we’re nowhere near widespread acceptance of pushing for faster renewables adoption. We have a fractured and highly inefficient Congress, and we have incredibly powerful forces arrayed to prevent it from changing. But, and call me a crazy if one must, I think governmental policy is 100% essential to replacing fossil fuels in a timely enough manner.
So, what is the future? Change is happening very soon no matter what government does – or that it is necessary to be pushed in that direction by policy?
I know what I think, but it’s hard to tell what others do.