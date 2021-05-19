Ford to Unveil EV F-150
May 19, 2021
Above, CNBC report. Below, Rachel Maddow on why this is a big effing deal.
May 19, 2021 at 10:34 am
It’s not in stone yet, but the word is that the base model will be $70K and the fully-packaged ones will be six figures.
Lamborghini is also announcing they are introducing EV models by 2030.
The F-150 is already stupid expensive, but the EV model faces two major hurdles: identity politics in the heartland and price. Until they are the same price as an ICE version, it’s not going to come close to replacing the ICE version.
Someone buying a pickup in the first place isn’t overly concerned about climate change. They will look at performance, but will they trade some added torque for the extra tens of thousands of dollars plus the sarcastic comments from their friends to get the EV version? Some will, most won’t.
It’s not a bad thing that Ford has an EV version. It’s just not the solution that Maddow is making it out to be – at least not until price parity.
May 19, 2021 at 11:28 am
Be a shame if it is that expensive. The Cybertruck is going to eat Ford’s shorts when it gets into production if the guesstimates on its reservations pan out. Ford can not afford to have a significant loss of F-150 sales.
May 19, 2021 at 11:56 am
If Ford can make a Mach-e that starts at $45K, why would they not be able to make a F-150 for the same money?