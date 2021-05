Climate Denial is a Disease, and Deadly to Democracy May 17, 2021

Rep Andrew Clyde (R -Ga) helps colleagues barricade a door against capitol rioters on January 6

Following reports and video of Rep Andrew Clyde’s remarks about the Capitol riots of January 6, Tom Williams, Photog for Roll Call, tweeted this:

The Rep. Clyde news reminded me of this:



UNITED STATES – JANUARY 6: Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., second from top left, helps barricade the House chamber door as rioters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ewizgiuwLn — Tom Williams (@pennstatetom) May 15, 2021

Rep. Andrew Clyde's (R-GA) comments today don't hold up well when played side-by-side with insurrection footage, so I made this.



the revisionist history being perpetuated by some Republicans to defend January 6th is disgusting pic.twitter.com/bWdXtU0b4F — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) May 12, 2021

So, doing a little checking, I googled Rep. Clyde’s position on climate change. You’ll be shocked at what I found.

