Pipeline Hack Shows Dangerous Dependence on Fossil Fuels, Fox News May 13, 2021

Above, Pete Buttigieg shows what a competent, restrained and informed response to a crisis looks like.

Bottom, check the contrast to the Fox News narrative.

No surprise that goobers across the southeast are loading their trunks with gasoline filled garbage bags.

Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

What kind of plastic bag is best for storing gasoline? Asking on behalf of a brain dead nation…..#GasShortage2021 pic.twitter.com/cBwoTafAov — All Out Of Bubblegum (@BubblegumOut) May 12, 2021

Huffpost:

But some energy regulators and policymakers said that it doesn’t make sense that the country’s almost 2 million miles of oil and gas pipelines are able to largely avoid federal cybersecurity oversight, unlike the electric grid that is overseen by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. “Simply encouraging pipelines to voluntarily adopt best practices is an inadequate response to the ever-increasing number and sophistication of malevolent cyber actors,” FERC Chairman Richard Glick said in a statement. “Mandatory pipeline security standards are necessary to protect the infrastructure on which we all depend.” Glick called on Congress this week to establish such mandatory cybersecurity standards. However, since the Colonial cyberattack, major fossil-fuel lobbyists, like the American Petroleum Institute, have tried to block such requirements for the country’s energy industry.

The cyberattack against the Colonial Pipeline system, which provides nearly half of the fuel supply for the East Coast, is a stark reminder that we must do more to ensure the safety of our nation’s energy infrastructure. 1/2— Rich Glick (@RichGlickFERC) May 10, 2021

Evergreen Action, a climate policy group that advocates for clean energy, said Wednesday that the Colonial Pipeline situation shows why the country cannot give “corporate polluters” so much control. “The industry’s response to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown is just the latest in a long string of reminders of why we cannot allow corporate polluters to set the agenda for our energy future,” Executive Director Jamal Raad said in a statement. “Earlier this year, when an avoidable winter blackout caused by failing fossil fuel infrastructure resulted in dozens of deaths and millions of Texans losing power, the oil and gas industry and their cronies in Washington tried to deflect blame by spreading lies and misinformation. “The pattern is clear: fossil fuel corporations can’t be relied on to deliver the resilient and reliable energy infrastructure we need. We don’t have to remain captive to the poisonous whims of the fossil fuel industry.”

Below, probably not a great precedent that the company paid a large ransom to the Hackers:

Bloomberg:

Colonial Pipeline Co. paid nearly $5 million to Eastern European hackers on Friday, contradicting reports earlier this week that the company had no intention of paying an extortion fee to help restore the country’s largest fuel pipeline, according to two people familiar with the transaction.



The company paid the hefty ransom in untraceable cryptocurrency within hours after the attack, underscoring the immense pressure faced by the Georgia-based operator to get gasoline and jet fuel flowing again to major cities along the Eastern Seaboard, those people said.



Once they received the payment, the hackers provided the operator with a decrypting tool to restore its disabled computer network. The tool was so slow that the company continued using its own backups to help restore the system, one of the people familiar with the company’s efforts said. A representative from Colonial declined to comment. The hackers, which the FBI said are linked to a group called DarkSide, specialize in digital extortion and are believed to be located in Russia or Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, Fox News continues to show how they make everything worse.

Kudlow, gets it wrong as is frequently the case, calls the pipeline Continental instead of Colonial. He further claims the electric grid will be shut down. He does not realize electric grids do not run on gasoline, which Colonial is transporting. https://t.co/wFZfhu56yc — Jim Boyle (@JimGBoyle) May 12, 2021

We Encourage you to NOT Fill GASOLINE in TRASH BAGS or POTS AND PANS pic.twitter.com/73tyhnjJBS — Office Of Emergency Operations and Mangement (@OfMangement) May 13, 2021

Amid gasoline panic-buying, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg basically tells Americans not to fill plastic bags with gasoline. pic.twitter.com/KhxviRSaFE — The Recount (@therecount) May 12, 2021