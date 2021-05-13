Musk Drops Support for Bitcoin, Citing Energy, Climate Concern

Musk realization that Tesla’s environmental credentials are much more important than Bitcoin to future gains.

Dogecoin, that’s another story.

Reuters:

Bitcoin recovered about half of its losses on Thursday, a day after plunging 17% when Tesla boss Elon Musk said his company (TSLA.O) would stop accepting the digital tokens as payment for its cars. read more

The price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency rose back up to around $49,808 at 1150 GMT. On Wednesday it had dropped from around $54,819 to $45,700, its lowest since March 1, in just under two hours following Musk’s tweet.

Ether , the second-largest cryptocurrency, which had dropped 14% to a low of $3,550, rose above $4,000 before dipping back to around $3,750.

An announcement by Tesla on Feb. 8 that it had bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin and that it would accept it as payment for its electric vehicles has been one factor behind its surging price this year.

But Tesla Chief Executive Musk has faced pressure about the environmental impact of bitcoin since the announcement. The cryptocurrency relies on computers competing to solve elaborate maths problems, which uses huge amounts of electricity.

“We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” Musk tweeted.

Musk’s comments roiled markets even though he said Tesla would not sell any bitcoin and would resume accepting it as soon as “mining” for it transitioned to more sustainable energy.

In a second tweet on Thursday, Musk denounced the “insane” amount of energy used to produce bitcoin, which momentarily pushed bitcoin lower.