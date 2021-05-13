Florida’s Fox-Driven Panic Pummels Pumps May 13, 2021

A Hummer burst into flames yesterday right after firefighters say the driver filled up four 5-gallon containers of gasoline in Citrus County. https://t.co/Xa71N9zMoD pic.twitter.com/RILzVjPYXo — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 13, 2021

Raw Story:

On Thursday, WFLX reported that gasoline panic-buyers in Florida have stripped fuel from over a third of gas stations in the Miami metro area.

This is in spite of the fact, according to oil analyst Patrick De Haan, the Miami area is not even serviced by the Colonial Pipeline in the first place.

“Drivers are still dashing to gas stations to fill up their tanks, leading to shortages across the state,” said the report. “According to crowdsourced data from Gas Buddy, 30 percent of gas stations in Florida are without gas, 38 percent of stations in the West Palm Beach area, and 39 percent of gas stations in the Fort Lauderdale/Miami area. At the Mobil gas station in Ocean Breeze, employee Hedy Bastedo has had a front-row seat to watch drivers make panic purchases.”