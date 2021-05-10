Malware Attack Could Spike Gasoline
May 10, 2021
I detect a fluctuation in the Force.
A spiraling frequency of breakdowns in the existing scarcity-based energy infrastructure.
Below, a review of the Texas Meltdown from February.
with Peter Sinclair
I detect a fluctuation in the Force.
A spiraling frequency of breakdowns in the existing scarcity-based energy infrastructure.
Below, a review of the Texas Meltdown from February.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat