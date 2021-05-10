Beef: Rethinking the Ranch? May 10, 2021

It is often an untold story, but ranching families have led conservation efforts across the United States for generations. Today’s farmers and ranchers are strong examples of true conservationists. They have a deep love and appreciation for the land because it in turn supports their families. These hard-working people are dedicated to caring for the resources entrusted to them, and they also know first-hand that caring for the environment protects their way of life for future generations. Conservation principles are used at every point in the beef lifecycle, starting with pasture-based cow-calf farms and ranches, to the cattlemen and women who feed cattle at feedyards. The practices look diﬀerent based on geography, but collectively, these eﬀorts help maintain and improve the environment. Let’s explore the ways that the beef community cares for the environment with examples from across the country.

PROTECTING THE LAND

Farmers and ranchers are dependent on the land and fully appreciate the importance of conserving the resources and benefits these areas offer all of us. Their commitment to the land is highlighted by the fact that 91% of beef cattle operations are family-owned, and 78% of beef farmers and ranchers intend to pass their operation on to future generations. This longstanding commitment brings with it a strong sense of pride in the lifestyle, the animals and the land.1 Range and pasture lands are located in all 50 states. Livestock grazing is the primary use of approximately 29 percent of all U.S. land including grassland, pasture and rangeland. Often, the land cattle graze on is not suitable for growing other food products, as it is too rocky, arid, or steep. While some argue that cattle use too much land, these arguments do not consider the countless, invaluable ecosystem services, that cattle on grazing lands provide. Ecosystem services are the benefits that society receives from an ecosystem. In particular, managed grazing can support biodiversity, provide wildlife habitat, enhance carbon sequestration, and contribute to nutrient cycling.

While it’s true that properly grazed cattle can improve soil, conserve water, and sequester carbon, and there are some good farmers working on this across the country, the future of the cattle industry is in some doubt. Obviously, the ongoing shakeout in Dairy has been brutal, particularly for smaller operators.

Below, an NBC News examination of the interactions of increasingly critical climate change and big cattle operations the southwest.

In addition, as I’ve posted recently, the meat industry in general is facing possible disruption by Precision Fermentation of proteins, like Impossible Burgers, and Beyond Beef, but also the prospect of “lab grown” meat becoming economically and environmentally competitive in the coming decade.