Cultured Meat is a Low Carbon Freight Train

May 3, 2021

Flexitarian Times is a YouTube channel that deserves a lot more views.
Another very well done and informative piece on the rapidly developing market for non-animal derived meat.

Below: Increased capital investment in cultured meats in 2020 is eye popping.

  1. Gingerbaker Says:

    May 3, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    The graph shown in the video, purportedly from the Good Food Institute, is NOT in the downloadable pdf they supply. I can’t find it on the web site.

    While the total life-cycle analysis does not appear to be in there, what is in the download is a straight out business investment prospectus.

    What is shown for an instant in the video is the land use of the prospective cultured meat industry vs that of cows, which, unfortunately, is a pretty silly comparison.

    Peter, I would be very careful about ascribing the “low carbon” moniker to this industry before more is known about its true carbon footprint.

