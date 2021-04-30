Clean Meat and Cute Monsters April 30, 2021

Production of meat and seafood around the world will double to 1.2 trillion pounds by 2050. Our planet cannot afford to supply the water, fuel, pesticides, and fertilizer that industrialized animal production requires. It can’t afford the polluted water or the biodiversity loss. It can’t afford the moral inconsistencies. And we think it’s unlikely that people will consistently choose plant-based alternatives over chicken, beef, pork, and seafood.

The world needs a solution to these realities. With plants providing nutrients for animal cells to grow, we believe we can produce cultured meat and seafood that is over 10x more efficient than conventional meat production.

All this without confining or slaughtering a single animal and with a fraction of the greenhouse gas emissions and water use. Our approach will be transparent and unquestionably safe, free of antibiotics and have a much lower risk of foodborne illness. The right choice will be obvious. Learn more at goodmeat.co

From what I know so far, the movement toward lab-grown meat seems worth supporting, and could be a game changer in producing enough protein sustainably to feed the additional 3 billion humans who are on the way , without killing the planet.

But we do need to look at the moral implications of the emerging technology, which goes well beyond “clean” chicken nuggets.

In three recent scientific milestones you can make out the sharpening contours of our unnatural future. At the end of last year, Elizabeth Ann, the biological clone of a black-footed ferret who died in 1988, was born at a conservation center in Fort Collins, Colo. Her birth marked a triumph in a decades-long campaign to save her species from extinction. The miracle birth was achieved through a collaboration among the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, San Diego‘s Frozen Zoo and the group Revive & Restore, best known for its efforts to recreate woolly mammoths and passenger pigeons. The cuddliness of this genetic wonder and her fellow Fort Collins ferrets is on display in videos posted by Fish & Wildlife, which has also set up a live “Ferret Cam” to encourage sympathy for “North America’s most endangered (and cutest) mammal.” The same month, Singapore became the first country to approve the commercial sale of cultured meat—animal cells grown in a laboratory and designed to taste like the genuine article. The first product authorized for sale was a chicken nugget manufactured by the multibillion-dollar San Francisco company Eat Just. In a promotional video, a picnic table of smiling hipsters eat chicken nuggets, while a chicken named Ian struts on the lawn beside them. The nuggets, the video reveals, are made from Ian—cultured from a scrape of his skin cells.



And just this week, researchers in La Jolla, Calif., and Kunming, China, announced that they had successfully implanted human cells into macaque monkey embryos. The experiment suggested it would soon be possible to engineer a novel hybrid species: a human-monkey chimera. Even the experiment’s lead scientist acknowledged it would “certainly raise many concerns.” But scientists have created transgenic species for decades. We’ve already seen “humanized” pigs, cows and rats, and the first Covid vaccines available in the U.S. were initially tested on mice implanted with human genes. Scandal-averse scientists prefer to speak of these creatures as “tools” or “models,” as in the language on the website of Jackson Labs in Bar Harbor, Maine: “The latest model, the humanized NSG™-IL15, is now also available in limited quantities.” We are witnessing the dawn of the age of cute monsters. The word “monster” comes from Latin monere, “to warn, remind,” a root shared by “premonition.” The future now emerging is one of unabashed, targeted interference in natural processes, through the manipulation of genetic codes, landforms and the global atmosphere.