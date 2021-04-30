Billion Dollar HailStorms Smash Texas

Washington Post:

One hailstorm is bad enough, but a trio of hailstorms striking three metropolitan areas in one night is almost unheard of. Baseball- to softball-size hail pummeled parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Wednesday night, slamming places around Fort Worth, San Antonio and Oklahoma City, including Norman.

The damage will almost certainly exceed $1 billion. Hail has historically been the most costly severe weather hazard in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and Wednesday night’s storms illustrate why.

“It quickly became clear that we were almost certainly facing a billion-dollar event,” wrote Steve Bowen, head of catastrophe insight at Aon Insurance. “Unfortunately, we saw significant hail swaths impact highly exposed areas around San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Norman.”