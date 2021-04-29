Fire Season Heats Up, Toxic Threats Increased

April 29, 2021

Talking to. water experts about the developing drought in the US west – which scientists say is part of a larger pattern of “acidification” due to climate change. The current drought is actually a continuation of a pattern, partially natural, exacerbated by human emissions, that has deepened since the beginning of this century, and is the most intense drying in California (measured in tree rings)in as long as 1200 years.

Below, from my interview with Loretta Mickley of Harvard, noting the health impacts of massive smoke events like we saw last year.

