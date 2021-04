Biden Addresses Climate, Infrastructure April 29, 2021

If you missed Joe Biden’s speech last night, on the occasion of his 100th day in office – it was cogent, urgent, ambitious, and possibly historic, if the vision for climate action translates to action.

Above, remarks specific to climate, but climate as a theme was woven throughout the address – below, as part of the infrastructure plans to update the aging power grid.

below. CBS insta-poll of speech watchers..

*CBS News Poll of Speech Watchers*

We interviewed watchers immediately after the speech.



More than eight in 10 of those who watched approve of Biden’s speech.



Most said it made them feel optimistic about America. pic.twitter.com/QOkI0PoVuo — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) April 29, 2021