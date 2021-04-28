DOE will Free up Billions for Transmission

April 28, 2021

Above, Secretary Granholm introduces some of the key players in rolling out energy innovation, in particular, Jigar Shah, who is now head of the DOE’s Loan program.

Having met Jigan once, I can understand why people are excited about him taking the helm of the Loan program. No one understands the big picture, and all the players, better than Jigar.

  1. Mark Mev Says:

    April 28, 2021 at 7:45 pm

    Although Jigar has left the podcast The Energy Gang because of this new job, there are many good episodes to listen to that are informative and relevant.

