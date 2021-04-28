DOE will Free up Billions for Transmission April 28, 2021

BIG NEWS: We’re making $8.25 billion available from our Loan Programs Office & @WesternAreaPowr to expand electrical transmission & enhance power grid reliability.



Our clean energy future just got brighter ☀️: https://t.co/I50x6CQNO2@SecGranholm, take it away! 👇 pic.twitter.com/w3vN7Bq4wO — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) April 27, 2021

Above, Secretary Granholm introduces some of the key players in rolling out energy innovation, in particular, Jigar Shah, who is now head of the DOE’s Loan program.

Having met Jigan once, I can understand why people are excited about him taking the helm of the Loan program. No one understands the big picture, and all the players, better than Jigar.