Phony Story is Red Meat for Climate Deniers
April 26, 2021
So this got a lot of retweets.
The moral of the story here is that, nothing will throw a 4 year old, or a Fox News viewer, into a tantrum faster than suggesting that eating their vegetables would be good for them. (any picture of the crowd at Trump rallies confirms)
But, nonetheless that is not a part of the Biden Climate plan.
Former Trump official and Fox Business host Larry Kudlow attempted to attack Biden’s position.
Although Biden is not backing the “Green New Deal” pushed by progressives, Kudlow attempted to conflate the two by using the phrase “Biden’s Green New Deal.”
In an attempt to gin up fear, uncertainty and doubt about Biden’s proposals, Kudlow discussed the topic of stupidity.
“Speaking of stupid, there’s a study coming out of the University of Michigan which says that to meet the Biden Green New Deal targets, America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy, and animal-based fats,” Kudlow said. “Ok, got that? No burger on July 4. No steaks on the barbecue. I’m sure Middle America is just going to love that. Can you grill those Brussels sprouts? So get ready.”
Then Kudlow inadvertently broadcast his own stupidity.
“You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag. Call it July 4th Green,” Kudlow argued.
Twitter took it from there.
Kudlow neglected to mention that beer is made from water, grain, hops, and yeast — not meat.
The Fox News host expressed his unhappiness with Biden’s announcement during the Earth Day summit that he would halve the US’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to address the looming climate emergency. That would more than double what the US agreed to when Biden re-joined the Paris climate agreement, which former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2017.
But Kudlow objected to Biden’s climate goals, saying it would “wreck the fossil fuel sector.” He also said that Biden’s plan would mandate that Americans stop eating meat — an untrue claim.
Other conservatives also expressed their consternation at the idea of cutting meat from their diets, despite no one asking them to do so.
GOP lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert tweeted the false claims, with Boebert objecting to the idea of “cutting 90% of red meat from (her) diet” and telling Biden to “stay out of (her) kitchen. Meanwhile, Greene tweeted a reference to the misleading information, writing “The Hamburglar” and pairing her post with a shot of Biden eating a hamburger.
The reason bogus stories like this get so much traction in right wing social media, is not accidental. It’s a business model. See CNN interview below explaining.
More twitter responses:
April 26, 2021 at 10:30 am
Remember that this is a group of people that know very little science
April 26, 2021 at 1:47 pm
“Kudlow objected to Biden’s climate goals, saying it would “wreck the fossil fuel sector.”” You know what else would wreck the fossil fuel sector? Running out of fossil fuels.
April 26, 2021 at 4:54 pm
We won’t run out of fossil fuels – ever. The reserves are just too large for all three sources, and we’ll transition at some point to other sources – sooner or later.
The question, though, is when fossil fuels become too expensive for the other sources on the market. That can happen due to technological advances in the other sources, or if the remaining fossil fuels are harder to extract and more expensive because of it. Both of those trends are happening, but are they happening quickly enough to avoid catastrophic levels of climate change?
Is meat beer a thing? Mebbe so:
https://affotd.com/2014/04/09/meatbeers-12-beers-brewed-with-animal-meat/
The elephant poop one looks like a winner for Kudlow.