Phony Story is Red Meat for Climate Deniers April 26, 2021

#FoxNews Larry Kudlow warns that #Biden #climate plan will require we all drink "plant based beer". Now I'm searching for that meat-based beer he's been drinking. — Peter Sinclair (@PeterWSinclair) April 25, 2021

The moral of the story here is that, nothing will throw a 4 year old, or a Fox News viewer, into a tantrum faster than suggesting that eating their vegetables would be good for them. (any picture of the crowd at Trump rallies confirms)

But, nonetheless that is not a part of the Biden Climate plan.

Raw Story:

Former Trump official and Fox Business host Larry Kudlow attempted to attack Biden’s position. Although Biden is not backing the “Green New Deal” pushed by progressives, Kudlow attempted to conflate the two by using the phrase “Biden’s Green New Deal.” In an attempt to gin up fear, uncertainty and doubt about Biden’s proposals, Kudlow discussed the topic of stupidity. “Speaking of stupid, there’s a study coming out of the University of Michigan which says that to meet the Biden Green New Deal targets, America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy, and animal-based fats,” Kudlow said. “Ok, got that? No burger on July 4. No steaks on the barbecue. I’m sure Middle America is just going to love that. Can you grill those Brussels sprouts? So get ready.” Then Kudlow inadvertently broadcast his own stupidity. “You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag. Call it July 4th Green,” Kudlow argued.

Excited to be watching the Oscars with an ice cold plant-based beer.



Thanks Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Wk8MQnjkUf — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 26, 2021

Business Insider:

The reason bogus stories like this get so much traction in right wing social media, is not accidental. It’s a business model. See CNN interview below explaining.

Former alt-right YouTuber @CaolanRob on @ReliableSources with @JohnAvlon: "I obtained millions of views — and my boss always told me … never let the truth get in the way of a good story. And if we can get people angry, and get people upset, we can make more money and profit.." pic.twitter.com/9C6azOM0xu — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 25, 2021

It's an odd comment from Kudlow, who as we know is a huge fan of plant-based cocaine. — P. D. White (@whitepatrick) April 25, 2021

Well you can't make a beer without hops, which we all know can only come from a freshly killed hoppopotamus pic.twitter.com/GvgiB6mh8W — #SHIFT (@TheGentYYC) April 25, 2021

DID THEY HAVE BACON BEER THIS WHOLE TIME??? https://t.co/06O9egZSSC — Ms. J 💙💜💖 (@Ms_Jily) April 26, 2021

Then comes the plant based bud… https://t.co/GNCSCn7O2q — Pandem(on)ical Order of Good Cheer (@EmpireinWinter) April 26, 2021