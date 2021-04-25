Music Break: Leslie Odom Jr – Speak Now
April 25, 2021
One of the song nominees – did not win, but moves me.
Lyrics:
Listen, listen
While the storm in your heart is raging
Listen, listen, listen
Listen, listen
To the echoes of martyrs praying
Listen, listen, listen
Listen
Brothers and sisters
Listen, listen, listen
I swear we’ll never find a way to where we’re going, all alone
Don’t take your eyes off the road
Can you hear the bells ring out?
Speak now
Speak now
Can you hear the angels singing loud?
Speak now
Speak now
Listen, listen
To the message of hope in the whispers of ghosts
Listen, listen
Listen
For the children will grow on the seeds that we sow
They listen, they listen
Oh, listen
Brothers and sisters
Listen, listen
I swear we’ll never find a way to where we’re going, all alone
Don’t take your eyes off the road
Can you hear the bells ring out?
Speak now
Speak now
Can’t you hear the angels cry out?
Speak now
Speak now
Don’t you hold your tongue
Speak now (speak now)
Speak now (speak now)
Speak now (speak now)
Oh
Can’t you hear the angels?
Speak now (speak now)
Speak now