Music Break: Leslie Odom Jr – Speak Now April 25, 2021

One of the song nominees – did not win, but moves me.

Lyrics:

Listen, listen

While the storm in your heart is raging

Listen, listen, listen

Listen, listen

To the echoes of martyrs praying

Listen, listen, listen

Listen

Brothers and sisters

Listen, listen, listen

I swear we’ll never find a way to where we’re going, all alone

Don’t take your eyes off the road

Can you hear the bells ring out?

Speak now

Speak now

Can you hear the angels singing loud?

Speak now

Speak now

Listen, listen

To the message of hope in the whispers of ghosts

Listen, listen

Listen

For the children will grow on the seeds that we sow

They listen, they listen

Oh, listen

Brothers and sisters

Listen, listen

I swear we’ll never find a way to where we’re going, all alone

Don’t take your eyes off the road

Can you hear the bells ring out?

Speak now

Speak now

Can’t you hear the angels cry out?

Speak now

Speak now

Don’t you hold your tongue

Speak now (speak now)

Speak now (speak now)

Speak now (speak now)

Oh

Can’t you hear the angels?

Speak now (speak now)

Speak now