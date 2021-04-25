Music Break: Leslie Odom Jr – Speak Now

April 25, 2021

One of the song nominees – did not win, but moves me.

Lyrics:

Listen, listen
While the storm in your heart is raging
Listen, listen, listen
Listen, listen
To the echoes of martyrs praying
Listen, listen, listen

Listen
Brothers and sisters
Listen, listen, listen
I swear we’ll never find a way to where we’re going, all alone
Don’t take your eyes off the road

Can you hear the bells ring out?
Speak now
Speak now
Can you hear the angels singing loud?
Speak now
Speak now

Listen, listen
To the message of hope in the whispers of ghosts
Listen, listen
Listen
For the children will grow on the seeds that we sow
They listen, they listen
Oh, listen
Brothers and sisters
Listen, listen
I swear we’ll never find a way to where we’re going, all alone 
Don’t take your eyes off the road

Can you hear the bells ring out?
Speak now
Speak now

Can’t you hear the angels cry out?
Speak now
Speak now

Don’t you hold your tongue
Speak now (speak now)
Speak now (speak now)
Speak now (speak now)
Oh
Can’t you hear the angels?
Speak now (speak now)
Speak now

