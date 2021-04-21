In “a Sea Change” – Major Corporations Demand Aggressive Climate Goals April 21, 2021

Lately, I’m finding some of the most vital and current news related to climate is in the business press, reflective of the seriousness that corporate leaders are now giving to climate concerns.

More than 400 major corporations, responding to demands by customers and employees,

as well as their own assessment of climate impacts on business – are

demanding aggressive climate action by the Biden Administration.

Biden plans to announce aggressive goals tomorrow.



Meanwhile, the administration calls for businesses to assess their exposure to climate risks and provide that to investors. There is a good deal of incentive for businesses to assess that risk internally, and many are doing so already.

Below, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen outlines new incentives for carbon free generation.