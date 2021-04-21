Earth Day Viewing: Thunberg and Others Before Congress April 21, 2021

I’m going to be juggling webcasts tomorrow to take in this one – importantly, on the role of government subsidies to fossil fuel consumption.

House Committee on Oversight and Reform:

Washington D.C. (Apr. 16, 2021)— On Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. E.T., Rep. Ro Khanna, Chairman of the Subcommittee on the Environment, will hold the Subcommittee’s first hearing of the Congress on Earth Day entitled, “The Role of Fossil Fuel Subsidies in Preventing Action on the Climate Crisis.” Currently, the United States is the largest producer of oil and gas in the world. Under President Donald Trump, the fossil fuel industry received between $10.4 billion and $15.2 billion in direct pandemic relief from the federal government. This hearing will discuss the dire health and economic impacts of fossil fuel subsidies and why the current Administration and the rest of the international community should fulfill their commitments to repeal fossil fuel subsidies. The hearing will also examine how federal subsidies for the fossil fuel industry disproportionately affects already vulnerable communities.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Environment Hearing on “The Role of Fossil Fuel Subsidies in Preventing Action on the Climate Crisis” WHEN: Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. E.T.

WHO: Greta Thunberg

Founder

Fridays For Future

Tara Houska

Founder

Giniw Collective

Joseph Aldy

Professor

Harvard University

Peter Erickson

Climate Policy Program Director

Stockholm Environmental Institute

Jill Antares Hunkler

Seventh Generation Ohio Valley Resident WATCH: A livestream will be available on YouTube and the Committee on Oversightand Reform website.

A friend has sent along a heads up to look out for Jill Antares Hunkler, who will be one of the presenters at this hearing.

Summary:

On Earth Day 2021, Concerned Ohio River Residents (CORR) organizer and seventh-generation Ohio Valley resident Jill Antares Hunkler will testify before the U.S. House Subcommittee on the Environment alongside world-renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg and other experts. The Subcommittee on the Environment Hearing, titled “The Role of Fossil Fuel Subsidies in Preventing Action on the Climate Crisis,” will cover the dire health and economic impacts of fossil fuel subsidies, detailing why the current Administration and the rest of the international community should fulfill their commitments to end subsidies for the oil and gas industry. The hearing will also examine how federal fossil fuel subsidies disproportionately affect marginalized communities. The hearing features Hunkler, a resident of Belmont County, Ohio displaced by fracking development; Thunberg, founder of Fridays for Future; Tara Houska, founder of Giniw Collective; Joseph Aldy, a professor at Harvard University; and Peter Erickson, Climate Policy Program Director at the Stockholm Environment Institute. We warmly invite friends and partner organizations to share their support for Jill and the whole slate of testifiers with the attached social media materials. It’s time to end federal subsidies for the fossil fuel industry! Jill’s Bio: Jill Hunkler is a mother, teacher, artist, writer, environmental activist, and grassroots organizer. She is a seventh generation Ohio resident in Belmont County, the most heavily fracked in the state. She considers herself a fracking refugee. Due to the vast oil and gas infrastructure that polluted her country home in the Slope Creek Valley, she experienced negative health impacts, and was forced to relocate. She educates the public about the threats we face due to the polluting and destructive oil and gas and petrochemical industries. She has helped empower people in her community and beyond to stand up for their rights for a healthy environment. Together they had some success in their protective campaigns. Her Native American and Quaker ancestries have empowered her to be a steward of the land. Her mission is to promote clean energy solutions and a healthy and protected Mother Earth for current and future generations.