How Earth Day Became a Pain in the Butt April 20, 2021

Emily Atkin in Heated:

If you know an environmental reporter, send them some love this week. Earth Day is coming, and our inboxes are filling up with hot, useless garbage.

My inbox is drowning in Earth Day pitches — Zahra Hirji (@Zhirji28) April 17, 2019

every day closer to earth day my inbox becomes more of an apocalyptic hellscape — Maddie Stone (@themadstone) April 18, 2019

Tell me about the worst Earth Day PR pitches in your inbox rn — Zoë Schlanger (@zoeschlanger) April 19, 2017

There’s no way around it. Every April, environmental beat reporters are inundated with e-mails from public relations representatives seeking to capitalize on Earth Day, a holiday originally intended to highlight righteous civil disobedience and social justice activism but which somehow became an annual celebration of reusable diapers and tree-plantings. The e-mails are not just numerous, but terrible. Every request to highlight a climate activist, scientist, or speaking event seems to be met with seven more to write about a group’s “new carbon footprint calculator” or a brand’s “eco-friendly gift guide for masculine manly men.”

The central argument of Earth Day pitches in my inbox, as a whole, seems to be: Be more environmentally friendly by buying more stuff — Timothy Cama (@Timothy_Cama) April 18, 2019

Sorting through Earth Day e-mails is almost always an exercise in self-loathing and time-wasting. So this year, I thought I’d at least try to give some context to the complaints by analyzing the pitches I’ve received so far and sharing the results with you.

From April 1 to April 18, I received 90 pitch e-mails containing the words “Earth Day.” That’s about 7 e-mails per business day, which is really no big deal. (However, I usually get the majority of Earth Day pitches the week of the actual holiday—aka, this week. So I expect to have received a lot more yesterday and today). But the actual number of pitches I got was less compelling than the type of pitches I got, and I think those help explain why reporters tend to loathe Earth Day so much. Out of the 90 Earth Day pitches I got from April 1 to April 18:

21 percent—or 19 in total—tried to get me to write about eco-friendly products. These included skincare, diapers, candles, toys, reusable cups, packaging, general “gift guides,” a carbon-neutral credit card, and beer. For some reason, 5 of the 19 product e-mail were trying to get me to write about reusable cups. I guess those are really in this year?



Also, all the product pitches were sent to me *after* I publicly made fun of PR people who send product-related Earth Day pitches.

THINGS YOU SHOULD BUY TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE THIS EARTH DAY

1) all the unburned fossil fuel reserves in the world

2) a subscription to your local newspaper

3) Blazy Susan's rolling papers, where one tree will be planted for every order — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) March 23, 2021

10 percent—or 9 in total—were attempts to get me to focus on individual actions to save the planet. One contained 175 tips to reduce my “environmental handprint,” while another contained a tool to evaluate the carbon footprint of my meals. I also got a tool to help make more climate-friendly banking and financial choices, which I did not hate, hence the link.

8 percent—or 7 in total—tried to get me to write about companies helping to save the planet. Some were nice-sounding attempts to highlight entrepreneurs, while others were more egregious greenwashing attempts. One pitch, for example, was literally titled "Bitcoin Will Help Save the Earth on 4/22 Thanks to CoinFlip." The pitch was that BitCoin was going to help save the world because CoinFlip, the largest crypto ATM company, is going to plant a tree for every BitCoin ATM transaction on Earth Day. Wow you guys, I guess BitCoin is really helping after all!

11 percent—or 10 in total—were pitches about conservation and litter. These advertised Earth Day events like beach cleanups, and new tree-planting and conservation funds. That's cute, I'm cool with it, not really this particular newsletter's thing, but sure.

. Some were nice-sounding attempts to highlight entrepreneurs, while others were more egregious greenwashing attempts. One pitch, for example, was literally titled “Bitcoin Will Help Save the Earth on 4/22 Thanks to CoinFlip.” The pitch was that BitCoin was going to help save the world because CoinFlip, the largest crypto ATM company, is going to plant a tree for every BitCoin ATM transaction on Earth Day. Wow you guys, I guess BitCoin is really helping after all! 11 percent—or 10 in total—were pitches about conservation and litter. These advertised Earth Day events like beach cleanups, and new tree-planting and conservation funds. That’s cute, I’m cool with it, not really this particular newsletter’s thing, but sure.

41 percent—or 37 in total—were general pitches about upcoming environmental policy news and events. These were mostly useful in letting me know what's coming up this week. I'll share the most relevant with you: Today and Wednesday, President Biden is holding a two-day virtual Climate Summit, where he and international climate envoy John Kerry will host 40 world leaders to seek new commitments to fulfill the 2015 Paris agreement. Republicans are attempting to run counter-programming to Biden's climate summit with their own "energy event." According to the Hill, "Tuesday's events will focus on nuclear, natural gas, pipelines, mineral development, hydropower and regulatory reform," and "Wednesday will highlight legislation aiming to increase U.S. tree planting and conservation, other forest management bills and legislation focused on reducing emissions from U.S. agriculture production." Cool. Greta Thunberg is testifying at a Congressional hearing on Thursday, titled "The Role of Fossil Fuel Subsidies in Preventing Action on the Climate Crisis."

These were mostly useful in letting me know what’s coming up this week. I’ll share the most relevant with you: Only 3 percent—or 3 Earth Day pitches in total—tried to get me to highlight environmental injustice and climate activism focused on Black and brown lives.

Only 2 percent—or 2 Earth Day pitches in total—tried to get me to call out corporations for environmentally destructive behavior.

