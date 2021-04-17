Drought Dries Up Computer Chip Supplies

It’s all connected.

Wall Street Journal:

TAIPEI—The worst drought in half a century is hitting Taiwan, adding strain to an island that is home to two-thirds of the world semiconductor manufacturing capacity during the worst global chip shortage in recent memory.

The drought’s impact on semiconductor producers, which require voluminous quantities of water to churn out chips, is so far modest as the government creates exceptions for these manufacturers. But companies are starting to make adjustments, and officials have warned that the water shortage could worsen without adequate rainfall.

Taiwan’s semiconductor wafer-fabrication factories, or fabs, account for 65% of global production, according to the research firm TrendForce. Most of that capacity belongs to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM 0.41% , the world’s biggest contract chip maker.

“Taiwan is the center of gravity for semiconductor manufacturing,” said Syed Alam, global lead of the semiconductors practice at Accenture. “This is one thing you don’t need adding more pressure on the situation.”

Seasonal typhoons provide Taiwan with much of its water reserves. But a lack of storms last year has strained supplies, prompting the government to start rationing water for more than a million businesses and residents.

The heightened risk comes as the global chip supply has been battered by a series of natural disasters just as demand for semiconductors has soared from auto makers and electronics companies around the world.

Severe weather in Texas earlier this year forced Samsung Electronics Co. to close two of its chip factories in Austin temporarily. The auto chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp.’s plant in Japan was hit first by an earthquake in February and then a fire in March that executives said would require months for recovery.

Taiwan’s three science industrial parks, which house most of the island’s chip-making facilities, have had to curb their water intake but are so far exempt from stoppages, which has helped stave off disruptions. Still, some companies are feeling the pinch.

Micron Technology Inc., a U.S. chip maker with Taiwan facilities in Taichung and Taoyuan, said securing alternative sources of water and speeding up conservation would increase production costs after supply to one of its Taiwan-based memory-chip facilities was reduced.

Meantime, TSMC and United Microelectronics Corp. UMC 2.38% , both of which are based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, have arranged for trucks to bring in additional water supplies. TSMC said it is also in talks with some companies to use groundwater from their construction sites.