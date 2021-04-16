Ted Cruz: From Climate Denier to Anti-Mask Cultist

These days, Ted Cruz is the leader of the know-nothing anti-mask movement (throwing a tantrum in a Target near you..) – but he’s been the leading voice against science in the Senate for a long time.

Yahoo News:

Texas senator Ted Cruz has confirmed that he will no longer wear a maskwhile in the US Capitol, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to a CNN reporter on Thursday, Mr Cruz, 50, explained his decision by saying: “At this point I’ve been vaccinated. Everybody working in the Senate has been vaccinated.”

The senator then defended the practice by adding: “CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) has said in small groups, particularly with people who were vaccinated, don’t need to wear masks”.

CNN reported that after Mr Cruz made those remarks, he got into a small elevator with two aides, both of whom were wearing face masks.