Dr Fauci Becomes Symbol for the Anti-Science Crowd

On CNN Thursday, former George W. Bush campaign strategist Matthew Dowd highlighted why Republicans have been so fixated on demonizing National Institutes of Health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) did at a congressional hearing earlier in the day.

“This is far from the first time we’ve seen Republicans try to beat up on Dr. Fauci,” noted anchor Erin Burnett. “They love these moments. We saw it from Jim Jordan (R-OH) today and Rand Paul (R-KY) not long ago. That’s how it’s been. Why is the GOP so obsessed with going after Dr. Fauci?”

“Well, I think this is fundamentally about the attack on science and data, and if it doesn’t agree from many of the GOP perspective as science or data or knowledge or information doesn’t agree with basically their emotional stand, they want to ignore it,” said Dowd. “And I think that’s the problem, I think, Dr. Fauci has here, because Dr. Fauci is trying to take a rational approach against people who have an emotional place in this.”