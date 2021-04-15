Stupid Youtube Tricks: The Video They Don’t Want you to See April 15, 2021

Ok, so the new video is out, and it’s about climate denial as one of the key and most important drivers of the disinformation ecosystem that we find ourselves in.

So, we used “QAnon” in the title, originally, and in the tags as well.

Which has apparently earned us a YouTube jail sentence.



So, you can’t watch it here, you’ll have to go on YouTube direct to watch it.

Anyhow, I hear it’s really good.

(I’ve appealed to the robot algorhythm Gods or whoever – we’ll see what happens, but this thing has been delayed long enough)