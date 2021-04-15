Can Solar Get Even Cheaper?

Inside Clean Energy:

The plummeting price of electricity from solar panels is one of the driving forces aiding the transition to clean energy.

Government policies and scientific innovation around the world have helped to reduce the average cost of utility-scale solar power by more than 80 percent since 2010, making it the least expensive power source in many, if not most, places.

Now the Department of Energy has set a target of reducing the cost by more than half again by 2030, to an unsubsidized average of 2 cents per kilowatt-hour. That cost, which takes into account the price of construction and operation, would have seemed like a fantasy not long ago.

By taking the least expensive power source and making it much cheaper, the government would shake the foundation of many energy debates and help to hasten the transition away from fossil fuels.

But is the new goal achievable? To answer that, I went to Greg Nemet, a University of Wisconsin public affairs professor whose 2019 book, How Solar Energy Became Cheap, tells the story of how we got to this point.

“This really is an ambitious goal,” he said. “We might not meet it because it’s that ambitious.”

But the decision to prioritize this goal is a good one, even if success is not a forgone conclusion, he said.

For some perspective, the International Renewable Energy Agency listed 2 cents per kilowatt-hour by 2030 as the very lowest end of a range of possibilities in a 2019 report.

Nemet said it’s important to note, when talking about average prices, that the actual price would be lower in sunnier regions and higher in those that get less sun. The reason for the regional variation is that sunnier places can get more electricity per unit of system capacity than places with less sun. So solar panels are more efficient in, say, California, than they are in Seattle or Milwaukee.

But he expects that a continuing decrease in solar electricity costs will have the greatest effect in the northern, less sunny regions, because solar may not yet be the least expensive option there, and it would become the cheapest alternative, making projects more attractive to developers.

Nemet also anticipates benefits from providing access to electricity in poorer countries where power systems are not nearly as well-developed as they are here. Inexpensive solar power would increase access to electricity.