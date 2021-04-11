The Weekend Wonk: Battery Recycling has Already Begun

April 11, 2021

And profitable, so innovators say.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
3 Comments

3 Responses to “The Weekend Wonk: Battery Recycling has Already Begun”

  1. Mike Dombroski Says:

    April 11, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    There needs to be more attention paid to toxic technological waste. One example is microwave oven magnetrons. They contain toxic beryllium which is not supposed to go into landfills, but that is undoubtedly where they end up. Scrapyards won’t accept them and there’s nowhere to take them.

    
    • redskylite Says:

      April 11, 2021 at 4:57 pm

      Entirely agree, can be very difficult to dispose of many common everyday items safely and responsibly. No easy outlets for many toxic items, such as spent fluorescent tubes (for example). Need to search for specialist disposal companies and pay high prices. I think the manufacturers and their retail outlets need to take some responsibility, at least some-one should. Stop making things without a disposable end of life plan for consumers. We’re filling up our lands with poisonous junk.

      

