Republicans Lead in Climate Denial/Vaccine Denial/Election Denial. Just Plain Denial. April 5, 2021

Republicans get upset when you correctly label them deniers – but, Dude…

If we’re still in this nightmare a year from now, thank a Republican.

Dana Nuccitelli on Twitter:

Remarkable partisan symmetry in acceptance of the reality of human-caused global warming by US political party between 2003 and 2021. Democrats: +20% Republicans: -20% Independents: No Change

Below, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls it “curious” that Republican Men won’t take the Covid vaccine.

Like, there’s some mystery here?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on vaccine hesitancy: "I saw on some program last week that Republican men, curiously enough, might be reluctant to take the vaccine. I'm a Republican man, and I want to say to everyone: we need to take this vaccine." https://t.co/xY8G8YiI04 pic.twitter.com/tPqMKPPvxx — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2021

Gallup:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — About six in 10 U.S. adults (59%) continue to say the effects of global warming have already begun to happen, and a similar proportion believe pollution from human activities is more to blame than natural causes for the Earth’s rise in temperature over the past century (64%). Fewer Americans, closer to four in 10, are highly worried about global warming (43%), although another 22% say they worry “a fair amount.” More than four in 10 (43%) also expect global warming to pose a serious threat in their own lifetime. In general, the public’s views about global warming haven’t changed over the past year, according to Gallup’s latest annual Environment poll, and are similar to what they have been each year since 2016. However, this stability masks growing divergence between Republicans and Democrats.

Gallup trends on these measures since 2001 show that Americans’ views on global warming were more variable over the past two decades. After dipping in 2004, worry about the issue and the belief that the effects of global warming were already manifest peaked in 2007 or 2008 before hitting new lows in 2010 or 2011. Additionally, after registering 61% in 2001, 2003 and 2007, the percentage believing that pollution from human activity is the primary cause of global warming fell to an all-time low of 50% in 2010. After 2011, the trends reversed course, and by 2016, Americans’ concern about global warming and belief that humans are responsible for it returned to their prior relatively high levels, or rose even higher, and have since remained elevated. The March 1-15, 2021, poll was conducted at the end of a winter that didn’t leave much of an impression on the American public from a temperature standpoint. The proportion reporting that the weather in their local area this winter was colder than usual (29%) is similar to the percentage saying it was warmer (27%), while the plurality (43%) say it was about the same. Americans’ views on global warming haven’t been closely linked to local temperature patterns in most years; however, the jump in worry about the problem seen in 2016 and 2017 — rising from 32% in 2015 to 37% in 2016 and 45% in 2017 — came at the end of two consecutive winters featuring unseasonably warm weather. This year’s results also follow a 12-month period when the COVID-19 pandemic and national politics consumed much of people’s attention, and the environment didn’t figure as a dominant campaign issue in the 2020 elections.

Below, from my interview with Emily Atkin, Climate Denial v Election Denial.

Of course, that Trumpiest of Trumpy groups, Evangelicals, lead the way on Anti-Vax Crazy, and just about every other form of insanity.

New York Times:

Stephanie Nana, an evangelical Christian in Edmond, Okla., refused to get a Covid-19 vaccine because she believed it contained “aborted cell tissue.” Nathan French, who leads a nondenominational ministry in Tacoma, Wash., said he received a divine message that God was the ultimate healer and deliverer: “The vaccine is not the savior.” Lauri Armstrong, a Bible-believing nutritionist outside of Dallas, said she did not need the vaccine because God designed the body to heal itself, if given the right nutrients. More than that, she said, “It would be God’s will if I am here or if I am not here.” The deeply held spiritual convictions or counterfactual arguments may vary. But across white evangelical America, reasons not to get vaccinated have spread as quickly as the virus that public health officials are hoping to overcome through herd immunity. The opposition is rooted in a mix of religious faith and a longstanding wariness of mainstream science, and it is fueled by broader cultural distrust of institutions and gravitation to online conspiracy theories. The sheer size of the community poses a major problem for the country’s ability to recover from a pandemic that has resulted in the deaths of half a million Americans. And evangelical ideas and instincts have a way of spreading, even internationally. There are about 41 million white evangelical adults in the U.S. About 45 percent said in late February that they would not get vaccinated against Covid-19, making them among the least likely demographic groups to do so, according to the Pew Research Center. “If we can’t get a significant number of white evangelicals to come around on this, the pandemic is going to last much longer than it needs to,” said Jamie Aten, founder and executive director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College, an evangelical institution in Illinois.