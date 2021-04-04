New EV Hummer Ad with Lebron

April 4, 2021

Not. novel to see an EV aimed at rich people. Tesla’s got that.
But the tone of this ad is toward rich, middle American, Middle aged guys.

OK and some rich Chinese guys too.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “New EV Hummer Ad with Lebron”

  1. John Kane Says:

    April 4, 2021 at 8:59 am

    Another silly toy?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: