New EV Hummer Ad with Lebron
April 4, 2021
Not. novel to see an EV aimed at rich people. Tesla’s got that.
But the tone of this ad is toward rich, middle American, Middle aged guys.
OK and some rich Chinese guys too.
with Peter Sinclair
Not. novel to see an EV aimed at rich people. Tesla’s got that.
But the tone of this ad is toward rich, middle American, Middle aged guys.
OK and some rich Chinese guys too.
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
April 4, 2021 at 8:59 am
Another silly toy?